The brands most used by cybercriminals in their scam attempts

Phishing consists of sending emails impersonating reputable companies to induce people to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers. Photo: Getty Image.

All sorts of scams have proliferated in the era of Covid 19, particularly as criminals take advantage of how much we depend on electronic communications at a time when most of us continue to work from home.

Microsoft and delivery service DHL topped a list of the 10 most imitated companies in global phishing attempts in the first quarter of 2021, according to cybersecurity research firm Check Point Research. Phishing is the practice of sending emails pretending to be from reputable companies to induce people to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

According to the study’s findings, these are the companies that cybercriminals most commonly imitated:

Microsoft in 39% of all global brand phishing attempts

DHL at 18%

Google at 9%

Roblox at 6%

Amazon at 5%

Wells Fargo at 4%

Chase at 2%

LinkedIn at 2%

Apple by 2%

Dropbox by 2%

Examples of very well crafted hoaxes

As an example, a phishing email from DHL appeared as coming from the email address “support@dhl.com” under the subject “DHL Import Dispatch – Shipment: “. The body of the email asked users to download a malicious file titled “DHL-IVN.87463.rar”.

Major banks such as Wells Fargo and Chase “have now become the main resources for cybercriminals to lure people into brand phishing,” said Omer Dembinsky, Check Point’s data research manager, in a statement Wednesday.

“Cybercriminals seek to capitalize on our activities involving banks, such as filing taxes, presenting stimulus checks and ordering home deliveries,” he added.

Clues to discover what a hoax is

The cybersecurity firm recommends that users pay close attention to the following details, which can alert you to a possible deception:

If there are spelling mistakes in emails

Review email signatures

Taking as a red flag threatening language in a subject line, such as “account has been suspended” or “urgent payment request”

And two important tips to keep in mind:

Check Point encourages users “to be cautious when disclosing personal data and credentials to business applications, and to think twice before opening email attachments or links, especially emails claiming to be from companies, such as Microsoft or DHL, which are the most likely to be impersonated. “

