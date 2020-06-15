The UX 300e is the brand’s first electric

It has 400 kilometers of autonomy according to WLTP

The new Lexus UX 300e 2021 is the first electric model of the Japanese brand. It comes with a 204 horsepower engine and a range of 300 kilometers according to the new WLTP approval protocol.

The Lexus UX 300e 2021 is the electric version of the SUV Japanese. It is also the first fully electric model of both the brand and the Toyota Group. It is built on the platform GA-C, the same used by the rest of the versions of the model. Among its rivals are the recently introduced Mazda MX-30 or the Jaguar I-Pace, although the size of the Lexus is between that of these two.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: EXTERIOR

The exterior of the Lexus UX 300e 2021 It is practically identical to the rest of the versions. It only differs from them by the identifying logos, by some specifically designed wheels and by the presence of a power socket instead of a fuel one. Not even the front grill becomes blind like it does on other electric models. However, at the bottom of this there are shutters that open and close, which has its benefit in announcing an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.31. The other versions of the model is 0.33.

The Lexus UX 300e wheels can be 17 or 18 inches.

The acoustic crystals that this version of the UX has are designed to reduce the high frequency noise that may penetrate the cabin.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: INTERIOR

As with the exterior, the interior of the Lexus UX 300e 2021 It is very similar to the rest of the SUV versions. It does offer, however, a series of graphics and information specific to such a version both on the control panel and on the multi-media system screen.

Behind the steering wheel are cams designed to regulate the level of engine retention in the deceleration phases. For this there are four different options.

Lexus has confirmed that this new UX 300e 2021 It has a material capable of insulating the interior in a more efficient way than before. In addition, the Active Sound Control system is included, capable of literally “transmitting a natural ambient sound that allows understanding of driving conditions”.

The malting capacity of the electric version of the UX is 367 liters, a figure that exceeds 320 liters of the front-wheel drive hybrid variant sold in Spain and 283 of the all-wheel-drive version.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: EQUIPMENT

Lexus makes the application available to the customer LexusLink. With it, various parameters of the UX 300e can be consulted and controlled remotely. For example, the state of charge, programming the recharging times or connecting the air conditioning.

Lexus announces that the UX 300e emits a particular sound at low speed to alert pedestrians of its presence.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: MECHANICAL

The electric motor of the Lexus UX 300e 2021 offers a power of 150 kilowatts, which is the equivalent of 204 horses, in addition to a maximum torque of 300 Newton meter. The battery that powers the motor is 54.3 kilowatt hours capacity, and ensures a range of 300 kilometers according to WLTP. Lexus had previously confirmed a range of 400 kilometers under the old NEDC measurement protocol.

The engine is located on the front axle, and allows the SUV to reach a top speed of 160 km / hour. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour is completed in 7.5 seconds. The battery, meanwhile, can be recharged to a maximum of 6.6 kilowatts with alternating current and 50 kilowatts with direct current. In the best case it takes about 50 minutes to recover 80% of its autonomy.

The brand has already announced it is going to offer a ten-year or a million-kilometer warranty on its battery.

The Lexus UX 300e 2021 offers three different driving modes, which are the Normal, the Echo and the Sport. The suspension system has also been reinforced, in addition to slightly varying its geometry in order to compensate for the extra weight of this version.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: PRICE

The price of the Lexus UX 300e 2021 has not yet been confirmed, but it is known that its commercialization will begin in late 2020.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/15/2020 Lexus confirms more technical details of the UX 300e and its release date. 05/13/2020 Ten-year or one-million-kilometer warranty on your battery. 11/22/2019 Lexus reveals the first data and information of the UX 300e.

