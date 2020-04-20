The global pandemic by COVID-19 has not stopped the ads on Facebook and Instagram. You just need to shop around any of these social networks and come across a number of ads that do not differ too much from what was usual. Especially on Instagram, where the quarantine has been a vein for applications and brands dedicated to the fitness sector, online learning or cooking, due to our concerns during confinement.

Despite this, although certain types of ads remain stable or have even increased, the trend has gone down. The slowdown in the economy during these weeks in half the world has caused, as a general rule, many companies to stop their investment in ads on these platforms. “Although our services are used much more in confinement, we have seen a weakening in our ad business in countries taking aggressive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Alex Schultz, vice president of analytics at Facebook, told the Wall Street Journal. , who nevertheless did not give concrete data on this decline.

However, There are still companies, organizations and even political parties that are launching their sponsored ads on Facebook and Instagram., and some are even based on the COVID-19 theme to place your messages.

Specifically, in Spain alone since the Alarm States were decreed until today, 5,155 advertisements have been circulated that named or were related to the new coronavirus.

This is possible to know because since March of last year Facebook published the number of ads linked to topics of social or political interest, as the pandemic is also being categorized. This is not the case with generic advertising, which prevents knowing beyond estimates whether the number of ads that do not directly or indirectly touch on a subject that can be considered manipulative has grown or decreased.

In the table that follows (where you can search by name or order) you can see all the Facebook pages that have been paying to promote their ads linked to the theme of the pandemic or of a political nature.

As we can see, the pages with the highest spending are mostly NGOs, which promote specific campaigns following the pandemic of fundraising or requesting votes. Greenpeace for example asks for the vote for a campaign to use less plastic in line with the increase in use that is taking place. Save the Children, the one that has spent the most with more than 75,000 euros, promotes its initiatives to serve families with minors without resources, and thus a long etcetera.

Institutions such as the European Parliament or the Commission that are promoting coronavirus awareness messages also appear on the list. And from there, a range of companies and brands opens up seeking to either place their messages of support during confinement, or sell their products or capture data and visits.

The foundation of La Caixa, Iberdrola or Yoigo (under the page I think, then I act) are some of the firms that have invested the most money in posting their messages about the coronavirus, always referring to corporate responsibility campaigns.

The political ad game during quarantine

But without a doubt what is most striking is the flow of advertisements promoted by the different political parties and pages that spread political opinions.

VOX and the PP have paid on Facebook messages that ensure that the Government does not tell the truth about the death toll

The Extremadura PSOE is the first political group that appears by expense exceeding 1,600 euros with 13 ads. It is an important investment if we consider that due to the economic slowdown the advertising price on Facebook has fallen. With this investment, the PSOE of the region has reached, according to data from the social network, a range of between 500,000 and one million people.

Podemos, the party that invests the most money on Facebook with more than 1 million euros in just over a year, has relaxed its spending since it is in the Government

Most of the PSOE’s messages – which it has also promoted in other regions, although with less expense – are based on messages from its leaders encouraging the population. On the contrary, the PP of Extremadura, a region where it seems that there has been a certain ridicule on Facebook Ads, has promoted several videos with its leader José Antonio Monago, making claims such as “many more people die of coronavirus than the government says.”

VOX is another party that has also invested money to post its message, in this case with just over 1,000 euros in three unique ads, supported under the hashtag #GobiernodelBulo.

Podemos, the party that invests the most money on Facebook with more than 1 million euros in just over a year, seems to have relaxed its spending since it has been in government. Despite this, some of its groups such as that of Murcia have also made small expenses in support of the Executive’s speech.

Finally, they are also especially important in the promotion that some pages apparently not affiliated with any party are doing but that they have invested significant amounts to spread ideological messages. Such is the case for example of Final Destination Spain, an ultra page that has spent more than 5,500 euros in a month to place messages that they say call the Ministry of Health, “Ministry of Death”.