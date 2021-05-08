the brand unveils a new 7-seater SUV

Honda has just presented the new N7X Concept, a prototype of a new SUV-type vehicle with 7 seats inside whose design has certain similarities with the CR-V.

Honda N7X Concept 2021 (Image: Autonetmagz)

The segment of SUV type vehicles does not stop providing news and practically daily they happen new vehicle launches and projects with this type of bodywork. One of the latest developments in this car category has just starred in it Sling, which presented just a few hours ago the N7X Concept prototype.

The Honda subsidiary in Indonesia has been in charge of unveiling this new and surprising N7X Concept, whose first images have been published by Autonetmagz Y Carscoops. This new prototype offers a oversized bodywork halfway between a minivan and an SUV and was initially developed and designed as a preliminary step for a production vehicle for Asia-Pacific.

The 7-seater concept was featured at an event in Jakarta, Indonesia, earlier this week. Like Honda did with the Civic Sedan in the United States a few days ago, the new N7X is a concept close to production which anticipates a new production vehicle that will be fully unveiled in August, according to information released by AutonetMagz.

Honda N7X Concept 2021 via Autonetmagz

At first, the outgoing vehicle will be the successor to BR-V and Honda says it will combine the best of a minivan and an SUV. “By offering the characteristic Honda fun to drive, the N7X offers the first-rate comfort and space of an MPV with the versatility and style of an SUV.”

The Japanese brand adds that “the N7X is a concept of what a 7-seater car should look like, which not only offers excellent drivability, but also provides peace of mind with superior comfort for all passengers. “

Finally, according to the images initially published, it must be emphasized that the N7X Concept design offers many similarities with the current CR-V, the popular SUV that Honda sells in many countries in Europe and the rest of the world.