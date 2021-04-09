The BRAND U-18 Junior Cup arrives in Gran Canaria

About a hundred young players will participate in the fourth test ofl III RPT National Circuit – MARCA Junior Cup U18 by Wilson – Tennis Point, to be held at the facilities of Tennis Academy El Cortijo, in Gran Canaria from April 12-18. The preliminary phase will begin tomorrow, Saturday, the 10th.

The champions and runners-up will have a very special prize, since they will obtain a ‘wild card’ to participate, in the final draw and previous phase respectively, in the V edition of the ITF Gran Canaria Yellow Bowl category J4 U18 to be held, in the same facilities, the following week. Thus, the players who travel to Gran Canaria will have two consecutive weeks of competition at the highest level in the magnificent facilities of Tennis Academy El Cortijo.

Both competitions have the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and the Gran Canaria Tennis Federation. In addition, the Gran Canaria Yellow Bowl has the support of the International Tennis Federation, since it is framed in the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and most important promoter of youth tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during the year 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, together with the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.