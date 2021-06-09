the brand renews its most creative laptop

The veteran Spanish brand Mountain renews one of its most characteristic equipment: Mountain Onyx, a portable beast that in its new iteration is nourished by the latest technology available to continue offering the power to which we are accustomed.

Thus, the new version of the Mountain Onyx stands out for incorporating the eleventh generation processor of Intel CoreTM i7 11800H 8-core and 16-wire with frequencies up to 4.60GHz; the new graphics card NVIDIA RTX 3050 from the Ampere series, capable of working smoothly at 1080p; or 3200Mhz memories with a maximum of 64 GB in its configuration.

The Mountain Onyx reinforces its characteristics with the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 64 GB DDR4 graphics and in terms of storage, with the update of the new technology PCIe 4.0, with speeds of 7500Mb / s that duplicates those of the previous version PCIe 3.0. As usual, Mountain arms his teams with the latest of the latest.

The specifications of the new Mountain Onyx do not disappoint, thus focusing on the professional sector that develops applications or is dedicated to editing 4K audio and video. Of course, it is also good for playing the latest PC titles with ease, but that is not the main purpose of this portable workstation.

It should be noted in this regard other features that could not be lacking in a computer like the Mountain Onyx, but that it should be remembered, such as the extensive connectivity configuration available, including Ethernet cable connection, wifi, Bluettoth, 4 USB ports, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Jack, SD card reader … Backlit keyboard, multi-touch touchpad with scroll function …

In short, the Mountain Onyx is what was expected of Mountain, a powerful, complete team with updated components to what it touches. As a brief review, these are the most remarkable specifications of your base configuration:

15.6 ″ FHD (1920 × 1080) display Intel® CoreTM i7 11800H processor (8 cores / 16 threads) 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz SODIMM Nvidia® RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Disk 500GB M.2 PCI Express 4.0

On the product page you can see all the components of the product in greater detail, and on the sales page it is possible to configure certain parameters, such as the storage or memory that you want. The retail price of the Mountain Onyx in its base configuration is € 1,449 (VAT included).

In case you are interested in expanding this information, some time ago we had the opportunity to analyze the Mountain Onyx from that year. The current one is obviously a much better machine, but the idiosyncrasies of the equipment are the same: more portable than portable, powerful and well built.