The BRAND Promises arrives in Extremadura in Villanueva de la Serena

Monday, May 10, begins in Badajoz the sixth test of the XXVI National Circuit RPT – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point at the Villanueva de la Serena Tennis facilities. It is the most veteran cadet category circuit of those held in Spain. A good part of the figures of Spanish tennis have passed through its tournaments in recent decades.

Jos Mara gentleman act as Director and Referee of the event, who has the support of the Villanueva de la Serena Town Hall. The matches corresponding to the final phase will begin on Monday the 10th from 2:00 p.m.

The XXVI RPT National Circuit – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point has the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and of the Extreme Tennis Federation.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, which will have 45 tests during 2021. It has the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, together with the collaboration of sponsors such as HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.