GM, Nissan and BMW have also made strategic alliances with one or another Chinese brand to enter this market.

However, Tesla was the first foreign company to fully own a subsidiary in the Asian nation.

For years that the territory led by Beijing has presented half of the purchases of electric vehicles worldwide

These have not exactly been good days for the automotive industry. Practically all the companies in the market on a global scale have had to beg their governments to grant them large bailouts that will allow them to overcome the crisis. In this sense, it is evident that more than one brand is under enormous pressure to quickly improve its results in the long term. So some companies have adopted an aggressive expansion strategy.

Among them is the German Volkswagen. The automotive brand, according to AP, has just announced a significant investment for China, the largest and most competitive market worldwide. The sum of this injection is expected to exceed $ 2.2 billion and will focus on developing its presence in the electric vehicle segment. The resources will be used to acquire two leading local units in this technology.

VW said half of the injection will be used to grow its control at Jianghuai Automobile Group, its partner for electric vehicles in China. The remainder will go towards acquiring a portion of Gotion, a battery producer. With this latest purchase, the German brand will be the first foreign company to invest directly in a company in this sector within the Asian country. Government approval is still required for both operations.

Which brand will dominate China?

It is not the first automaker that shows an interest in expanding its operation within this Asian country. Renault recently stated that it wanted to leave China due to intense competition, with the exception of the brand’s electric vehicle unit. Several companies originating from this nation, including Xpeng Motors, present a threat to the ambitions of their rivals in the West. Even Fiat-Chrysler is considering diversifying its business there.

Again, it makes sense why every brand in the automotive sector is looking to China to boost its electric vehicle business. In addition to the obvious incentive to be the largest market on a global scale, Beijing has implemented a series of measures to encourage the development of sustainable cars, hoping to become a global leader. So it’s a good idea to start in Asia and eventually launch into the rest of the world in the future.

But the most important question is, which brand will win the Chinese electricity market? Much will have to do with the possibility of foreigners to face native rivals. Besides, it will be crucial to understand how to position their products among the Asian population, especially with the conflicts that are approaching with the United States (USA). So those who are willing to bet big in the region will win, even regardless of what they may lose in the West.

Obstacles to the electric car industry

Beyond the situation in China, almost every automotive brand in the world is determined to invest in one way or another in sustainable vehicles. Tesla, for example, lowered the price of its brand cars, in a bid to slightly boost demand in the US. In late 2019, Hyundai led an investment of $ 52 billion in this segment for the next five years. Even Dyson and Sony, specializing in other markets, have revealed their prototypes.

The thing about this market is that it is not enough to spend several million dollars in a random country and start producing cars. Any brand that wants to enter the race must be ready to face various challenges. First of all, according to How Stuff Works, it is a very expensive sector. The BBC also notes that people are still not used to this paradigm shift well and demand is low. And Accenture notes that there are not yet enough incentives at the government level.

