The orange economy, one of the pillars of the Iván Duque government, can already be counted as another of the many victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Although this agenda had already been losing its priority since before the arrival of covid-19, confinement measures have fiercely hit the cultural and creative sectors.

A large part of the activities included under the umbrella of the orange economy are among the industries that are most vulnerable and hit hardest by social distancing.

Today in Colombia, under compulsory quarantine, more than 300 auditorium theaters, 1,200 movie theaters, 1,500 libraries, 800 houses of culture and 200 dance schools are closed or stopped, among hundreds of other businesses and cultural businesses.

Artistic and entertainment activities are precisely one of the productive sectors most vulnerable to covid-19, according to an index recently published by Corficolombiana. The high level of informality of the culture (73 percent), the need for presentiality and its exposure to contagion put the majority of the orange economy in paralysis.

For this reason, no one was surprised that, according to the Dane labor market report from last March, art, entertainment and recreation activities suffered the worst collapse, presenting a fall of 512 thousand employees throughout the territory.

The financial responses of the National Government to the cultural sector are clearly insufficient. A total of 260 billion pesos does not cover the severe impact of the quarantine on orange, formal and informal jobs, as well as companies and enterprises.

Any payroll subsidy plan that the Executive approves must include the culture, entertainment and recreation sector due to its high vulnerability to confinement. In two months, Duque’s cultural legacy changed from an orange promoter to a lifeguard in the sector.

