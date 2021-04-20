The brains of whales and dolphins produce a lot of heat

Study development

Scientific evidence holds that the cetacean brain is truly impressive. But not because of their intelligence, but because they produce much more heat than the brain of other mammals. Thus, through this research, scientists have been able to conclude that the cetacean brain has a specialized thermogenic system. This helps the animal’s brain to produce enough heat to maintain a functional brain temperature. combating heat loss in icy waters. In addition, the results of the investigation were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

With this discovery, scientists can better understand the importance of water temperature for the survival of cetaceans. Likewise, it will allow researchers to understand what will happen to certain species of cetaceans during the inevitable rise in ocean temperatures due to the climate crisis.

According to the researchers, it is very possible that some species that depend on polar ice, such as beluga whales, will become a more victim of global warming. Therefore, this discovery will allow conservation efforts to be directed in the most appropriate way to ensure the future of as many species as possible.