The brain regions that drive people to help known but not strangers

Interesting animal behavior experiments reveal striking similarities between rats and humans in terms of a type of altruism, and have made it possible to locate the brain regions involved.

A team that includes Inbal Ben-Ami Bartal, from Tel Aviv University in Israel, and Daniela Kaufer, from the University of California at Berkeley, United States, put rats in a situation where their cagemate was left caught in a trap and also exposed them to another situation in which it was an unknown rat that got caught in the trap.

In the experiments, most of the rats struggled to find a way to free their cagemate until they did, but few rescued the stranger.

The team then examined the brain activity associated with these behaviors to understand why the rats were inclined to help their cage mates but not strangers.

They found that some regions of the brain were activated in response to distress exhibited by a cagemate or an unfamiliar rat, meaning that rats sense distress from another similar animal, whether they know it or not. However, other brain regions, in this case associated with reward seeking and positive social experiences, were only activated when it was a cagemate who was in danger. “This brain activity in the rats helping their groupmates suggests a much more empathetic response to their distress,” says Bartal.

The results of the new study reveal that rats feel empathy for other rats, but that this is only intense enough to try to help them when it comes to companions. That is why they refrain from helping those who do not belong to their social group. (Photo: Inbal Ben-Ami Bartal. CC BY 4.0)

Previous studies in humans have also suggested that empathy for groupmates drives the desire to help them, but not strangers. The findings made in the new study suggest that the difference described between the pattern of brain activation in the face of the misfortune of a partner and the pattern of the misfortune of a stranger is what drives the difference between the two rats’ behavior towards the victims. of the trap. The same mechanism is likely to work in other mammals.

The study is titled “Neural correlates of ingroup bias for prosociality in rats.” And it has been published in the academic journal eLife. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)