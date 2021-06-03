The brain is more like the testicles than any other organ

Our brains have a surprising number of genes and proteins in common with the male gonads. being, in fact, the organ most similar to the brain compared to any other organ in the body. This is the surprising conclusion of the study led by the University of Aveiro in Portugal and published in the journal The Royal Society, which defends this comparison, and exposes the biological similarities between testicles and brains. What they have in common, the researchers argue, it can help us understand the conditions that affect both of you and find better ways to treat them.

The scientists compared proteins from 33 types of tissues which included the brain, testicles, heart, cervix and placenta, discovering that the testicles and our thinking organ have more than 13,000 proteins in common, many of which are involved in tissue development and cell communication.

“The highest number of common proteins was observed between the brain and the testes, suggesting that the human brain and testes are the most similar tissues in the human body “, the researchers wrote. “Of the total of 14,315 and 15,687 proteins that make up the human brain and the testicular proteome, respectively, 13,442 are common to both tissues.”

The two parts of the body also share a large number of genes. “A large-scale analysis of the expression of 33,689 genes in 15 human tissues revealed that the human brain and testes shared the greatest similarity in gene expression”, Revealed the experts.