The brain is a tireless factory of neurons

05/20/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Researchers at the University of Oregon have deciphered mechanical movements that brain stem cells use to produce neurons. In a frenzied and incessant productive activity that emulates the most efficient and powerful machines, a cellular dance coordinates the division and differentiation of cells, promoting the specialization of some of them so that they become neurons.

The key step is differentiation: the characteristics that neurons receive allow build brain circuits in complex organisms, making possible for example human cognition and emotions.

Discovering this mechanical process is vital to understanding brain development, and could facilitate regeneration of neurons and their connections after injury.

According to a press release, studies carried out on fruit flies made it possible to determine that brain stem cells or neural stem cells need to carry out intense mechanical processes to produce large numbers of neurons, essential in the brain’s development phase.

They are capable of achieving a mechanical force that even distorts the surrounding cell membranes, as seen in brain images. In the study, which was published in the journal Cell Reports, the specialists managed to reveal the characteristics of this process.

A factory in action

The movements made by neural stem cells allow the integration of cell division and differentiation. In this way, the cell will divide in two, but at the same time it will differentiate: one part will remain a neural stem cell and the other will transform into a neuron.

Key for this to happen is the function of a special group of proteins, dedicated to driving the mechanical movements that lead to the production of neurons. They are called aPKC (Atypical Proteins Kinase C). They are the first production link in the factory.

Once the division has taken place, neural stem cells secrete the components that are responsible for cell identity and “inject” them into the part destined to become a neuron, which in this way acquires the necessary elements for its differentiation and specialization.

The description of this process shows us, according to American scientists, that the generation of neurons is similar to the activity of a factory: neural stem cells need to carry out an oiled and intense mechanics, without skipping any step so that, finally, the product (in this case each neuron) acquires the desired shape.

Related Topic: Neurons know how to repair the genetic damage of aging and disease.

A step towards brain regeneration?

Although the scientific work was carried out on the basis of fruit flies, experts believe that many of the conclusions can be extrapolated to the human field.

For example, they think that by studying the changes that are generated in cell membranes during the neuronal production process, it will be possible to discover more data and characteristics hidden in this mechanics.

If so, I know it would open hope for so many people affected by multiple brain pathologies, which grow every year in terms of their worldwide incidence in line with the progress registered in life expectancy.

The new knowledge could lead to future regenerative therapies, capable of producing new neurons in areas of the brain damaged by the effects of injury or disease.

Will we be able to “copy” the natural factory that produces neurons and develop technologies to bring dormant or nearly dead brains back to life?

Reference

Actin-dependent membrane polarization reveals the mechanical nature of the neuroblast polarity cycle. Bryce LaFoya and Kenneth E. Prehoda. Cell Reports (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2021.109146

Photo:

A brain stem cell, located in the center of the image, produces neurons that cluster together like a bunch of grapes (left). Credit: University of Oregon.