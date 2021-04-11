The brain influences the virality of content on the internet

Can the virality of a content be predicted?

In the first phase of the research, the scientists measured the brain activity of the participants while reading articles and, using the same contents, the researchers were able to predict the virality of an article among the set of readers of the New York Times, which was shared a total of 117 611 times.

Likewise, the scientists detected that brain activity in the analyzed regions generated a signal that gave a value to the article. That signal, precisely, is what predicts what content we are going to share. Furthermore, although the participants were, for the most part, young people between 18 and 24 years old, they came from different demographics than the average New York Times readership.

Likewise, according to researcher Christin Scholz, that the articles are in tune in different brains indicates that there are similar norms and motivations that can lead to these behaviors (make content viral).

On the other hand, the image we have of ourselves and other people also influences the decision to share content or not. In addition, people present different motivations when sharing an article. For example, one person might share a post because they think it will make their contacts laugh, while another might share only articles that are helpful or that solve a specific problem.

However, despite the different motivations, neural activity is exactly the same. Therefore, this study serves as a starting point to analyze social thought.