The brain gets used to using a robotic ‘third thumb’ and feels it as its own as we use it

To try to find an answer, the scientists developed a 3D printed third thumb with which to study the people who used it and answer key questions about whether or not the human brain can support an additional part of the body; and, in addition, how technology could affect our brain.

The third robotic thumb, created by the scientists, is placed on the side of the hand opposite the person’s actual thumb, near the little finger. In turn, the user controls it through a series of pressure sensors connected to their feet, at the bottom of the big toes. Wirelessly connected to the thumb, both toe sensors monitor various movements of the thumb, responding immediately to subtle changes in pressure exerted by the person.