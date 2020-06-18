During the initial stage of infection, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) invades the brain. But can infected cells release viral particles, capable of leaving brain tissue and invading other organs? According to a study, recently published by the magazine Plos Pathogens, the answer seems affirmative. And this constitutes an obstacle to the success of combined anti-retroviral therapy (cART).

In their work, Lena Al-Harthi and her team, from the Rush University Medical Center, in Chicago, confirm that the brain would act as a kind of latent reservoir of HIV, from where the pathogen could infect the peripheral organs again, despite treatment with cART. In addition, they identify the cells responsible for harboring and contributing to the spread of the virus: astrocytes.

Astrocytes make up 60 percent of brain cells. These glial cells participate in communication between neurons and perform various tasks of maintaining brain tissue. However, its role in the spread of HIV by the body is poorly understood. To elucidate the issue, the researchers infected human astrocytes, which they then injected into the brains of adult and newborn mice. Four weeks after transplantation, glial cells remained in brain tissue, adapted to the environment, and in no case did they migrate to peripheral organs.

According to the data, HIV infected about 3 percent of astrocytes, a number that is consistent with analysis of post-mortem human samples. Once inside the cells, the virus started its replication cycle, albeit at low speed. However, scientists also detected the pathogen both in the lymphatic system and in the spleen of rodents; Thus, it appears that infected astrocytes would transmit the virus to CD4 + T cells that circulate in the brain and then migrate to other tissues. Suppression of these lymphocytes prevented the spread of the virus beyond the brain.

In the body, HIV infects and destroys most of the CD4 + T lymphocytes, responsible for coordinating the response of the immune system to pathogens, a fact that results in the development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The set of drugs that make up the cART inhibit virus replication and help patients coexist with the infection.

However, in mice, administration of cART did not prevent HIV from escaping from the astrocytes into other tissues, although it did slow the process. Interestingly, detection of infected astrocytes in the brain of subjects treated with cART corroborates the poor penetration of the drugs into brain tissue.

Thus, Al-Harthi and his collaborators highlight the need to take into account the interaction between the brain and the rest of the organs when designing new compounds against HIV.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: “HIV infects astrocytes in vivo and egresses from the brain to the periphery”, by V. Lutgen et al., In Plos Pathogens; 16 (6): e1008381, published June 11, 2020.