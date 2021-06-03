The Boys writer criticizes Batman’s villains and says that Joker is the worst – Tomatazos

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, the DC Comics character has served to put a face to the dark side of the human being, and each new writer has contributed something to his representation in comics and movies; However, in more recent years, thanks to the television adaptation of Amazon Prime Video, a group of superheroes has surprised many, surpassing even in violence and rawness the more mature stories of Batman: The Boys – 95%.

You may also like: Teen Titans in Action tease Jared Leto’s Joker

The original comic strips for The Boys were created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick robertson; The Amazon series made the story fashionable and is currently working on a third season that hopes to see the light of day in mid-2022. Ennis, on the other hand, is now working on the DC Comics Batman: Reptilian comic, which leads to Bat Man to face a threat that is attacking the villains of his universe.

It has been said in the past that a superhero is defined by his villains, and Batman’s are almost as popular as himself, especially the Joker, considered his nemesis. However, Ennis does not have a high opinion of Batman’s enemies, and especially the Joker. In a recent interview with CBR, the creator of The Boys said that the Bat Man villains are “a bunch of multi-colored idiots”:

The Joker is the worst of all, probably the most annoying character in all of the comics. I quite enjoyed putting them on a circular saw in the first few issues. Croc is a bit more physically formidable, but he also lacks credibility when it comes to taking on Batman. However, something in his origin inspired a new character that I thought might be worthy of Batman’s attention.

Also read: Cruella: director confesses what he felt when his film was compared to Joker

It would be interesting to know a little more about your opinion about the Joker, or to elaborate your comment a little more. It is understandable that in the first comics some characters were ridiculous, but these have evolved and have given us very interesting versions. Those who are not readers of comics can see an example of the evolution of the Joker in film and TV, from Cesar Romero, through Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger. The latter was so praised that he won a posthumous Oscar for Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%. The most recent version that shocked the whole world was that of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker – 91%, which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor and previously the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Another version that was more controversial is that of Jared Leto. Rumors say that his best scenes were removed from the movie released in theaters and that they are in David Ayer’s cut that we do not know if it will see the light one day. The last time the actor stepped into the character’s shoes was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, in a new scene that the director shot.

It is a fact that fans of the Joker will not be happy with Ennis’s words, but it will be better to wait to read his comic where the writer will vent his hatred towards Batman’s villains. Currently working on the sequel to JokerDespite the fact that the director and the protagonist were indecisive about it a couple of years ago, everything indicates that they changed their minds and will give him a new opportunity. It is also possible that another completely different version of the Joker appears in one of the sequels of The Batman, the reboot of the superhero directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder wanted to explore the sexual tension between Batman and the Joker in his Justice League