The Boys writer criticizes Batman for being a millionaire who hits poor people – Tomatazos

Is it time to put Batman in question? The comic writer Garth ennis, responsible for the saga of The Boys, has explained that he doubts the supposed “code of honor” of the iconic superhero whom he called a billionaire who hits poor people and with mental problems. However, this more cynical look at the basics of the bat is something that appealed to his sense of humor when he wrote a new comic about it.

In an interview with CBR, Garth ennis, creator of the stories on which The Boys is based talked about what it was like to approach Batman. Although he had already written some comics about this DC character, he questioned the supposed code of honor that he uses when asked about the way in which his rules are pushed to the limit in his next interpretation of the bat titled Batman: Reptilian:

We are talking about an aristocratic billionaire who beats poor people, as well as the mentally ill. I don’t know what that has to do with a code of honor, but it certainly appeals to my sense of humor, which probably helped me find my way to write the character and the reason I enjoyed doing it the other way. I would have allowed it.

This isn’t the first time Batman’s vigilante methods have been called into question. In other comics, even Alfred has claimed that he did not try to solve the crime with money instead of his suit and artifacts. Ennis’s statement, while provocative, perhaps if developed in his satirical style, which has made it so refreshing. The Boys and a hit of the Amazon series, it could give for a version of the Dark Knight that we have not seen before.

In Batman: Reptilian, some of the hero’s most famous villains are being killed by a mysterious figure. The little art of the pages of this comic, illustrated by the also acclaimed Liam Sharp, does not seem to indicate that the six issues that will make up the volume will be full of comedy. Although that does not mean that some kind of twisted humor cannot take place within its panels.

Will Batman resist a more satirical or acidic review? With the seriousness that has been printed on some other classic comics of the character it will be interesting to see what comes out of this comic written by Ennis. Do not be fooled by his statement, because the author has no disdain for the character and in that same interview he explains that The Dark Knight was one of the first he read and impressed him. He also mentions how much he enjoyed Batman: Year One.

Batman: Reptilian will see its first issue published on June 22. In case you're interested in seeing what results from this writer working with the character. And if you are also fans of The Boys series, remember that the third season is already rolling, although it has not been confirmed if it will arrive on the Prime Video platform in 2021 or if we will have to wait until next year to follow the fight of the protagonists against the group of The Seven.

