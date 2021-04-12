The Boys: What will Little Nina’s story be like?

Share

The Boys is preparing for its third season and will introduce us to Little Nina, but what will the story that fiction will give us be like?

The Boys has already started filming its third season, which can be seen through Amazon Prime Video. While working on the new episodes, the new characters who will be incorporated into the fiction were unveiled. One of them will be Soldier Boy, who will play Jensen Ackles and already looks unrecognizable for the role. But there is another that could be transcendental and it is the possible story of Little Nina within the series.

Former ‘Dexter’ and ‘Sleepy Hollow’ actress Katia Winter has been cast as Little Nina in the third season of the Amazon Prime series. The season two finale saw the end of Stormfront’s diabolical plans to build a supremacist army and revealed that Congresswoman Victoria Neuman was responsible for the exploding head crimes. Therefore, the third installment of The Boys will prepare us for new problems and a lot of blood.

Little Nina in the series

The third season of The Boys could go many ways, and the addition of Little Nina could mean the arrival of a violent and gruesome story straight out of the comics. To know the possible story of Little Nina in fiction, you have to pay attention to the comics: she is a powerful Russian crime boss who works with Vought, the corporation that produces Compound V, the substance that gives supes their powers.

Little Nina created an army of supers that caused a lot of chaos before blowing them up from a distance. This act elevated her status as a public savior of Russia, making her more powerful than she already was. With Homelander back as the face of The Seven and Payback, another team of elite supers led by the Soldier Boy, coming into play, Vought can use them as cover as they work alongside Nina to stage a coup in Russia.

It is also possible that Little Nina works alongside Congresswoman Neuman, after all, they both seem to enjoy wiping out people. At the moment it is not known what role the character will play in the third season of The Boys, but what we are sure of is that it will be surprising.

