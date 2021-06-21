The Boys: third season will show the history of superheroes in the United States – Tomatazos

The Boys Season 3 – 95% is already on the way and Amazon has many surprises for fans of this particular superhero series. It’s been a while since we had chapters and new ones have been further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the road to the launch of the next block is not so long anymore and we will soon witness the next adventures of Butcher and his gang. Through a new interview with Deadline, the showrunner of the series, Eric Kripke, comments that the third season will be in charge of addressing the history of superheroes in the United States.

The Boys It is inspired by the comic series written by Garth Ennis. Since its arrival on the Prime Video platform, it has become a resounding success, generating a new triumph for Amazon and consolidating a benchmark in the popular superhero stories that during the last decade have become the most consumed in the market. Unlike the products seen at Marvel Studios or DC Films, The Boys it is much more crude and often critical of gender clichés or social ills observed in the United States.

The third season of The Boys it will follow the events observed at the conclusion of the second. Now we know that Victoria Neuman was responsible for the bloody head explosions throughout the season, what will be her next plays? The new chapters will introduce us to Soldier Boy, a new superhero quite important in the history of the United States (in the series) and who will be played by Jensen Ackles. This figure can be interpreted as an evil version of Captain America and will be responsible for contributing to the development of the next chapters.

For its part, Eric Kripke maintains that, in addition to talking about American history, the third season will also address this current problem in which everyone is afraid of doing something wrong and being condemned on social networks; It seems that the famous cancel culture will also receive some criticism in the following episodes. Will it anger the users of the world wide web more?

The third season of The Boys It still has no release date on Prime Video but rumors suggest that it will arrive sometime in 2022. Here is the full statement of Eric Kripke about the new chapters:

Without a doubt we have been a political and satirical series. We were really interested in exploring both the recent history of Vought, the company in the series, as well as the recent history of the United States. We get very interested in the myths that we tell ourselves, to feel that we are fair, to really explore America itself as a myth.

A big element of the comics is actually the flashbacks of WWII and Vietnam. I always really liked it because you could see how the superhero phenomenon not only affected the present, but also how it affected parts of the past. And then we have this character, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and he’s been around since WWII and he was Vought’s first superhero. Through him and his history, we can really explore much of the history of the country.

In previous seasons, I would say that the idea we should be afraid of was: “Terrorists are coming looking for you.” And now it’s turned into a kind of metastasis into, I think, something much more sinister: “Your neighbor is coming looking for you.” And that scares me, how politics is turning us against each other. So we want to explore what it means to be in America, really.

