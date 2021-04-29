The Boys’ third season will be much bloodier and darker

The Boys continues to be the great sensation of Amazon Prime Video. One of the stars of the series confirmed that the next part will be even more shocking.

The Boys, one of the most talked about superhero series of the moment, has been renewed for a third season. The actor Laz alonso, who plays Mother’s milk, revealed that the new installment will be much bloodier and that the tone will darken.

As he prepares for the launch of Wrath of Man, movie directed by Guy ritchie and where he will appear, he granted an interview to Collider, in which he manifested the reality of the creation of Eric Kripke in order to Amazon.

Laz Alonso

I’ll tell you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood, that’s one of her many jobs. He told me that the entire season 2 was used in bulk, I don’t think they used more than a gallon of blood in that season believe it or not. In season 3, we already have three and a half gallons of blood. That should give you a little indication of where it’s going.

On the other hand, the celebrity referred to the nuance of the program and revealed that its director “is getting darker and darker.” So the expectations of the fans would be on the rise. To this he added comments that revealed that the next episodes are more attached to the original story.

The new

For the third fraction of the show there will be Jensen ackles, remembered by Supernatural, and that will be in the role of Soldier Boy. The latter was the first hero to achieve fame and, according to the interviewee, “allowed [a Kripke] Not only does it bring in a historically quite dark character, but it also makes all the other Supers in the set darker. “