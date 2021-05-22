‘The Boys’: The first chapter of the third season has blown the head of Eric Kripke

The filming of the third season of ‘The Boys’ is underway. The showrunner and creator of the series Eric Kripke has already been able to see the montage of the first chapter, and after that he has taken to Twitter to dump his reaction.

Actual footage of me watching #TheBoys Director Cut of Episode 301. I think you’re in for something really special. And insane. And special. #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily @JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/aLyauhBygj ? Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 21, 2021

“Real images of me watching the director’s version of episode 301 of ‘The Boys’. I think something really special awaits us. And very crazy. And special.” Kripke used a gif of Goran Visnjic as Alastair Adana in season two, at the exact moment his head explodes. In this way he wants to make us understand that the season is starting very strong and that it will be something incredible.

Those responsible for the program are giving new information droppers with the content that they upload to social networks. In this way they introduced Jensen Ackles, the new addition to the series, characterized as Soldier Boy. This superhero is inspired by Marvel’s Captain America. Its beginnings date back to the Second World War, and now it is part of the Payback group, which gives its name to the first episode of the third installment.

The creator also spoke of the role that the character of Ackles would have in the series: “I think anyone who is expecting Jensen to appear as a good guy will be disappointed,” he told Variety. “In the comics, he’s a goofy guy and subordinate to Patriot. Writing about him we’ll delve into the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of those guys who’s been around for decades in Vought history. He was Patriot before Patriot so he’s from a different era but he has the ego and ambition, he just looks different because he’s from a different era“.

For the third season we expect the incorporation of new faces, such as that of Katia Winter (‘Dexter’), who will play Little Nina, the head of the Russian mafia. The first and second seasons of ‘The Boys’ are available on Amazon Prime Video.