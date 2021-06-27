‘The Boys’ signs three new superheroes for season 3

The Serie ‘The Boys‘has three new superheroes in its cast for season three, who will be played by Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick wechsler Y Miles Gaston Villanueva. ‘The Boys’: Everything we know about the third season.

The third season of ‘The Boys‘just added some familiar faces to his cast for the new episodes.

The Amazon Prime Video series has announced (via Entertainment Weekly) that a ‘Dexter’ and a ‘Revenge’ star will be playing new superheroes in the upcoming season: Sean Patrick Flanery and Nick Wechsler added to list. Fans will probably recognize Flanery as Jacob Elway from ‘Dexter, while Elway played Jack Porter on the’ Revenge ‘series.

He will also have a role in the new season Miles Gaston Villanueva, whom viewers will remember from the ‘Nancy Drew’ or ‘Law & Order’ series.

As for who they will play, Wechsler will appear as Blue Hawk, Flanery will play Gunpowder and Villanueva will play Supersonic. Details on these characters are still a bit scant, but comic book fans will probably know right away that all three are exclusive to the television series, meaning they have not been drawn from the comics.

The latest news about the cast comes shortly after the former ‘Supernatural’ star, Jensen ackles, join the series and tease some details about his role as Soldier Boy.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly in April that he was undergoing his “sixth superhero costume fitting”, which suggests that her ‘outfit’ is probably quite spectacular.

“Without having planned it like that, somehow managed to end up with the same type of boots for Soldier Boy as the ones he wore as Dean Winchester“he joked, referring to his character in ‘Supernatural’.” Different colors, but same boots. ”

