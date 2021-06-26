‘The Boys’ signs Laurie Holden (‘The Walking Dead’) as superhero Crimson Countess

The third season of ‘The Boys’ is in full swing and new names are being announced in its cast. Although of course, at the speed at which characters die in the Amazon series, reinforcements are needed.

The last great signing that comes to us from the hand of Variety is that of Laurie Holden, whom we know mostly as Andrea in ‘The Walking Dead’ (another series full of corpses). Holden will play Crimson Countess, precisely a superhero who in the comics did not last more than two issues.

In the original material, Crimson Countess was part of Payback, the group of superheroes led by Soldier Boy, a kind of Captain America.. Jensen Ackles will play this superhero in the series, although creator and screenwriter Eric Kripke has turned the story around: in the television adaptation, Payback was a group of superheroes that existed before the Seven, and in fact Soldier Boy was a kind of “Patriot before Patriot”, according to the screenwriter, who comes back from retirement for some reason.

We’ll have to wait a while to figure out what this all means, though We already know that this third season, still without a release date, will adapt the “Herogasm”, an annual superhero orgy filled with depraved sex and drugs that exists in the original comics.

More transfers

Holden is the latest signing of ‘The Boys’ of a handful that have been made public this week. Entertainment Weekly announced that Miles Gaston Villanueva, Sean Patrick Flanery and Nick Wechsler are joining the cast to play three more superheroes. Is about Supersonic, Gunpowder and Blue Hawk, three characters that did not exist in the original comics.