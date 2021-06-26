‘The Boys’ sign Laurie Holden (TWD) for a new super

After the shocking end of season 2, the truth is that we do not stop having news about additions to the cast of season 3 of ‘The Boys’, which will undoubtedly show us more super than ever. We already know that Sean Patrick Flanery, Miles Gaston Villanueva and Nick Wechsler will be Gunpowder, Supersonic and Blue Hawk respectively (their names may be translated into Spanish). Also Jensen Ackles, who will be a Soldier Boy that many read as a parody of Captain America.

Now, Variety reports that it is a star from ‘The Walking Dead’ who will join the cast. Laurie Holden, who played Andrea in the first three seasons of the zombie drama, will be in charge of bringing Crimson Countess to life.

After the departure of Stormfront, the injuries of Dark Black, the “betrayal” of Starlight, the retirement of A-Train or the unpredictability of Deep, the truth is that The 7 are made a picture. So it is not surprising that the fiction based on the graphic novels of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson is going to give a twist to its superhero squad, although it is still difficult to know what role and place in the series each one will occupy.

Currently filming in Canada, we can assure that all the key characters from the first two seasons (who have not died) will return: Antony Starr (Patriot), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), Nate Mitchell (Dark Black), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Erin Moriarty (Annie / Starlight) and Karl Urban (Billy Butcher).

With the question of whether Aya Cash could return in some way as Stormfront, the truth is that the third season of ‘The Boys’ will not have much to envy ‘Avengers: Endgame’, especially if the one with the giant penis returns …

The first 2 seasons of ‘The Boys’ are available on Amazon Prime Video.

