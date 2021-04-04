‘The Boys’ sign a ‘Dexter’ actress for season 3

The Serie ‘The Boys‘has incorporated in its third season Katia winter of ‘Dexter’. ‘The Boys’: Everything we know about season 3.

Russian mafia boss Little Nina in the third season of ‘The Boys’ will be interpreted by Katia winter.

Recognized for her roles in ‘Dexter’ and ‘Sleepy Hollow’, the 37-year-old actress will play an iconic character in comics for the first time (via Deadline) – readers of the original material from Garth ennis and Darick robertson they will remember the character for the unfortunate and explosive results of his experiments.

How did he get that name? Well it’s simple: she is extremely short.

In the comics, worked alongside Vought using a minor version of his Compound-V formula, which made the heads of his guinea pigs explode like watermelons.

Oh, and Nina has some shaky interests in the toy department, if you get what we’re saying. It looks like Little Nina is about to light up the hit Amazon Prime Video series with downsized chaos. Winter joins the newcomer Jensen ackles in season 3, who is on board as the supposed ‘original superhero’ Soldier Boy.

“There is a story about Vought that we are starting to trace because Soldier Boy has been a mainstay of Vought for decades,” joked the showrunner. Eric Kripke.

“He was like John wayne there, and as a result, we are writing the story of Vought and how all the characters are woven together. ”

