The Boys season 3 set images advance a timeskip

The season 3 of “The Boys” It has been in the filming phase for a few months, and may already be approaching its final stage. We know several details of what we will see in it thanks to the information that they have officially revealed, and now it comes to us another detail thanks to filtered images of the filming set.

The second season brought news for Vought and his secret actions, which will logically continue to be explored in the third season. The Seven will continue to be an important piece for the development of the series, and for example Soldier Boy will come into play. Now we get new images from the set that suggest that in this third season we will also have a time jump.

As we can see in the images below, we have what appears to be downtown Toronto riddled with Vought sponsored ads. A curious detail is that Starlight appears on a poster for what appears to be an upcoming contest in which she may try to become another of Vought’s hired heroes. It also turns out that Starlight is wearing her original outfit, as opposed to the one they made her wear when she initially joined the Seven.

The previous season featured what many thought would be a redemption arc for former Seven member Profundo, and by the end of the season, he would learn that it wasn’t going to be like this. He spent the entire season doing what he could with the collective church to regain his position on the team, without success. It seems that he has moved on and has written a memoir about his time with the team.

Among the posters we also see one for the upcoming 2024 election with Ted Cruz in it. This seems to point to a small time jump, as the second season ended in 2020, as revealed during Translucent’s funeral. At that time, in theory, the equipment would have been operating under its new contract with the United States Government.