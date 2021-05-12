The Boys revealed more details about their third season

The Boys is already filming its third season. On the other hand, an image of one of the new characters of the show was published.

The star series of Amazon Prime Video, The Boys, is already preparing its third season. No time has been wasted in relation to the details about it. A possible release date and the first look at a new character were posted in the last few hours.

While it is true that there is no exact launch day, the official account of the program winked at fans about its next installment. In the publication of the MTV Awards on the nomination of Jack Quaid as best hero, the production made a comment.

“When is season 3 for?” Twitter producers, to which there is a forecast that the period in which the previous volumes were released will continue. This means that production will return in late summer or early fall 2021.

There is more news

On the other hand, the first photo of Jensen ackles on the recording set of the show. The actor will play Soldier Boy. Although an image of the artist with his new look had been leaked, he is now seen more clearly and it is known that he will sport his bushy beard and long hair to bring the enigmatic vigilante to life.

The image was shared by the director Eric Kripke.

Enter #SoldierBoy. BUCKLE UP MOTHERFUCKERS. # TheBoys #TheBoysTV #SPN #SPNFamily #Supernatural @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV @JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/8q3QOX6faa – Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 11, 2021

Filming for the third part of The Boys began earlier this year. The audiovisual product is led by Karl Urban What Billy butcher, Jack Quaid What Hughie, Laz alonso What Mother’s milk, Tomer Kapon What Frenchie, Karen fukuhara What Kimiko, Erin moriarty What Annie January, Chace crawford What The Deep, Antony starr What Homelander Y Aya Cash What Stormfront.

In addition, the first two seasons are currently being broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, which have become recognized for breaking all the stereotypes of a superhero series. Its dark tone has been its strongest draw.