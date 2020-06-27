Amazon today announced that it will premiere the first three episodes of the second season of ‘The Boys’ on Friday September 4. Each Friday will premiere a new episode, culminating the broadcast of the new season on October 9, with a peak season finale. The news comes right after the cast have teamed up in a virtual event hosted by Season 2 guest star Patton Oswalt, who reviewed Season 1 and gave some hints about the new one.

All eight episodes of the Amazon Original series, produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Gray Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film, will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

A preview of the new season has also been shown in today’s virtual event, and the cast and executive producer Eric Kripke have been able to reveal some of the best moments of these first episodes of the second season.

Creator and executive producer Eric Kripke has commented: « We are looking forward to showing you the second season. It is crazier, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it is too much. The Minister of Health has insisted on releasing the first 3 episodes on 4 September and afterwards, premiere the remaining 5 episodes weekly. We want to give you time to freak out, digest, comment and get off the high before giving you a new dose. We have taken your well-being into account. We hope you love the season as we do. «

This second season follows « the boys » hiding and fleeing justice, chased by the Supers and desperately trying to regroup and fight Vought. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Leche Materna (Laz Alonso), El Francs (Tomer Capon) and La Hembra (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normality without being able to find Carnicero (Karl Urban).

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must carve out a spot for herself between The Seven and Patriot (Antony Starr) to focus on taking full control. His power is going to be threatened with the arrival of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new social media expert who has her own mission. On top of all that, the threat from the Supervillain takes center stage as Vought tries to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supers of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Tren (Jessie T. Usher), Deep (Chace Crawford) and Dark Black (Nathan Mitchell). In the cast of the second season, actors such as Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito who return as the boss of Vought Stan Edgar, among others, also repeat.

‘The Boys’ It is a fun and irreverent approach to what happens when superheroes, as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers instead of using them to do good. It is the powerless against the super powerful known as « The Boys » who fight to expose to public light the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate who wields these superheroes and covers all their dirty secrets.

Based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson cmic, ‘The Boys’ It has been developed by Eric Kripke (‘Supernatural’), who also collaborates as a showrunner, screenwriter and executive producer. Kripke is joined by executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver of Point Gray Pictures and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson are also executive producers along with Michael Saltzman.

Then, and in the absence of a new advance to accompany the announcement of its release date, we recovered the first official trailer for season 2, which we remember was released last December.

