‘The Boys’: Jensen Ackles (‘Supernatural’) shows his look as Soldier Boy

The team of ‘The Boys’ continues to record the future scenes that we will see in the long-awaited third season of the Amazon Prime Video series. The most thuggish superheroes on the platform hope to repeat the smash hit of the first two seasons and for this they will give fresh air to the series with new characters. One of them is Jensen Ackles, who some may know for having starred in the long-running series ‘Supernatural’ on The CW. It will bring to the small screen the character of Soldier Boy, well known to readers of the comics on which the series is based. But before joining your peers, you need to go through the mandatory two-week quarantine that security measures require.

And from there the actor has anticipated to the fans what is to come, presenting the look he will have to put himself in the shoes of Soldier Boy. On Instagram, at the same time that it announced the start of the quarantine from the United States, it showed in a story what it will look like from now on. With long and disheveled hair, in addition to a prominent beard, Ackles appeared in the story accompanying it with a small comment: “Okay quarantine … Get it going!” He wrote.

One of the reasons why Soldier Boy is best known is because of the great resemblance he has to Marvel’s Captain America, and not only because of his suit and shield, but also because of his physical appearance. The big difference is that Soldier Boy always appears quite clean-shaven. And something that will have attracted the attention of the readers will have been the beard that Ackles has shown us, which if we continue to keep it for the filming would go on to make a striking difference with the original material.

Eric Kripke and Jensen Ackles know each other well

Eric Kripke, one of the showrunners of ‘The Boys’, knows Jensen Ackles very well, something that surely will have influenced his incorporation. Before working on this series, Kripke also created ‘Supernatural’, so it will mean the reunion between showrunner and actor. Kripke referred to Ackles when he sat down with Variety and showed how excited he was to work with him again: “Jensen is an incredible actor, an even better person, he smells like hot chocolate cookies and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy , the first superhero, will bring a lot of humor, pathos and danger to the role. I can’t wait to get back on set with him and bring a little ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys,’ “it said.

During the same interview, he also took the opportunity to describe the character a little more between a few laughs, whom he compared to Homelander: “I think anyone who expects Jensen to appear and be a good guy will be disappointed. In the comics it is mostly a little awkward and subservient to Homelander, I would say … And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different time, but he has the ego and ambition – just he’s presented in a different way because he’s from a different time.“, he counted.

The first two seasons of ‘The Boys’ are available through Amazon Prime Video. The series’ third season has yet to announce its exact premiere date.