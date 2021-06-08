‘The Boys’: First official image of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Finally and after much expectation, We can already see the first official image of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in the third season of ‘The Boys. Ackles plays a twisted version of Captain America created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson in the comics. He is the leader of Team Payback, which, in fiction, was the first group of superheroes before the Seven were formed. The actor has shared the photos on his Instagram account.

“They rejected my idea of ​​using a banana camouflage hammock. And I’m glad it did. I love this outfit.”

And fans will be happy to have finally seen Ackles in the suit, but not as much as Eric Kripke, showrunner of the series, who will finally stop “clogging Twitter notifications with demands” for a first image. Soldier Boy was active in the 1940s during WWII at a time when Vought founder Frederik Vought had perfected the practical applications of Compound V and injected it into the character: “Soldier Boy killing Germans in droves” was one such application, describes Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito ) in season 2.

On the suit, ‘The Boys’ costume designer Laura Jean Shannon says in a statement: “Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and bravery. With that pedigree, we went headlong into baking a costume with an all-American quality based on the practicality of a military soldier with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew the actor had to have the Steve McQueen look and style with a John Wayne attitude, thankfully Jensen Ackles embodies all of that. “

Kripke, for his part, praises the designer: “When I chose Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said to him was:« I am very excited for you, for the incredible process that you will go through with LJ, our Super designer. suits. ‘It took him six months, but the experience exceeded Jensen’s expectations, “he said in an amused statement. “LJ has made a work of art that bows to the comics WWII Soldier Boy, while taking him in a stylish new direction. And if you think the photos are great, wait until you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my favorite outfits “

Where does the story start?

The new episodes start after the dissolution of the group, when it was revealed that Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit) was a Super with the ability to explode people’s heads and the person responsible for the death among others of Raynor and Shockwave. Also, we find out that Stormfront (Aya Cash) has lived for decades without aging. Now the series will explore the past of the super and the Payback team to tell a little about the history of the United States and how we ended up in the current tense position we are in. Among the changes that Soldier Boy will undergo from the comics to the small screen, apparently he will be less anxious and insecure, but it seems that that “intimate moment” between him and Homelander will appear when Soldier Boy is trying to become part of the group of Seven

The third season is still in full production and with it will also return Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit, although no release date has been announced.