The Boys does not forget the missing Translucent

Amazon has released a spectacular music video for The Boys, with the character of Starligth singing a song in tribute to the missing translucent

Amazon has released a viral video to remind us that the series The Boys is there and whose third season is currently in production with a view to premiere sometime next year. The video is a video clip of a musical number that shows Starlight (Erin Moriarty) singing a song in tribute to the late Translucent, with the slogan “Your presence really blessed us from the beginning. You will never disappear from our hearts “Rest in Peace Translucent, 1980-2020 Follow the Vought Family”, encouraging fans to follow the Vought accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

It must be remembered that Translucent is one of the seven that was captured by the anti-hero group led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and that he lost his life precisely at the hands of Hughie (Jack Quaid).

About The Boys

The Boys is a superhero television series developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The story follows the eponymous team of vigilantes in their fight against a business organization that leads a team with superpowers who abuse their abilities, known as the Seven.

The first season of The Boys, premiered on July 26, 2019 and before its premiere, it had already been renewed for a second season, which premiered on September 4, 2020. Currently the series is in production.

With the success of the second season of The Boys, he decided to expand the franchise. The first project in development, which will expand the universe of The Boys, is a spin off series that will focus on an exclusive university for people with super powers.

We recently got to see the first official image of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Soldier Boy, one of the fan-favorite characters from the original graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.