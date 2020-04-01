Adult Swim, the WarnerMedia label dedicated to young adults, has released the official trailer for the other five episodes that shape Season 4 of ‘Rick and Morty’, the popular adult animation series created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

This new batch of episodes will be released in the United States starting next Sunday, May 3, it can be expected that not many hours later in Spain again from the hand of TNT Spain (even if only in original version with subtitles … given the situation current).

From there, the episodes will be released weekly and will also be available after their broadcast on the on-demand services of the pay television platforms that offer TNT, such as Movistar + or Vodafone, as well as on HBO Spain.

‘Rick and Morty’ It is a combination of madness, humor, irreverence, references to pop culture and outlandish characters that never ceases to amaze and amuse the viewer. A good example of its popularity is the fact that the series has no less than eight episodes with a rating higher than 9 points on the IMDb list.

Finally, remember that last May 2018 Adult Swim announced the renewal of the series for 70 more chapters, so the future of ‘Rick and Morty’ He is more than assured with still 60 more episodes ahead (at least).

