The Boys: Antony Starr assures that the third season is the best and that the wait will be worth it

There is less to go before the premiere of the new season of The Boys – 95% on Prime Video and fans are attentive to any news. Antony Starr, actor who plays the unstable Homelander, meets with TVLine to comment on some details about the following episodes: he is convinced that the third season is the best and that the public will love it. It’s been a long time since the last episode and the fandom wants to know what awaits the heroes and villains in the next stage.

The final chapter of the second season of The Boys left us with various dangers at the door. Victoria Neuman was revealed as the mint behind the head bangs seen throughout the block, plus, Homelander has some unfinished business with Butcher and his own. The end of the shoot has not been announced but the actors have already started talking about their excitement about what awaits us, Anthony Starr is no exception. Here the actor’s words about the third season.

Oh my gosh the [temporada 3] it is without a doubt one of the most enjoyable television seasons I have been lucky enough to participate in! I had a really good time in season 2, and I think we did something really cool there where we took it to the next level in a lot of ways since season 1 and it’s really just the extension of that.

Starr, 45, has earned the rejection and affection of the public for his performance as the upset Homelander, a superhero who is good to the world but who is deep down cruel and ruthless. The actor is a huge fan of The Boys and he is happy that the series is still able to surprise audiences with all kinds of hilarious and incredible situations:

[Es] my favorite season for many reasons that I can’t tell you about. I’m always curious to see what the writers, these crazy people are going to prepare, and it’s nice that still in season 3 you are surprised and excited every time you turn a page in the script. All I can say is that I really think fans are going to freak out about season 3.

The Boys It has been characterized by its constant parodies of superhero movies and the genre in broad strokes. There are many scenes in which the characters indirectly mock the moments seen in great studio films such as Marvel or Warner Bros. How can we forget when they made fun of that sequence with the Avengers observed in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, with Stormfront, Queen Maeve and Starlight and their moment “Girls, get it done.” It was a hard blow for Kevin Feige and his family, but that’s what the series is about, laughing at the things of the moment.

For the third season, The Boys He will also talk about the culture of cancellation, as suggested by Eric Kripke during a recent interview with Deadline: “The idea we had to fear was: ‘Terrorists are coming looking for you.’ And now it has become a kind of metastasis: “Your neighbor comes looking for you.” And that scares me, how politics is turning us against each other. ” Is it possible that the series touches the most sensitive chords of the American public?

At the moment there is no definite release date for the third season of The Boys but every day is one less step towards her. Rumors indicate that it will arrive sometime in 2022, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation from Amazon.

