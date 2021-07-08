The Boys: Amazon launches newscast that will anticipate surprises of the third season

The Corruption of The Boys World – 95% could not bypass the media. That’s exactly what a new miniseries based on that universe called Vought News will explore. While we wait for the new episodes of the third season, this weekly preview will reveal details of the history of the protagonists that may have been forgotten due to the main plot and will present them in the form of news.

Don’t Miss: The Boys: Scarlet Witch Parody Character To Appear In Season 3

According to Entertainment Weekly, Amazon will be releasing a series of “news” videos with details and revelations of what happens in the world of Vought before the arrival of the third season of The Boys. The videos are news presentations from the VNN television station that is part of the sinister conglomerate that gives rise to the super antagonists of the series. The first one offers some details on what we can expect.

The first episode of “Seven on 7,” as the segment will be called, reveals that Homelander (Antony Starr) is greatly affected by Stormfront’s revelation as a neo-Nazi. The “superhero” has not made public statements after announcing the arrest of that character with whom he had a romantic relationship. Likewise, it reveals that the United States government remains very undecided about whether or not it will place the company’s superheroes in the army in the face of the threat of super terrorists.

The news space is clearly a parody of Fox News, a television station known for its closeness to that country’s Republican Party and its right-wing movements. In the same way that this channel is biased, VNN, which is a branch of the Vought company, is very friendly to the ideas of the corporation and treats its superheroes with care, as well as hostility to its enemies. , like good old Hughie (Jack Quaid), who is revealed on the newscast, has joined the FBI.

This is what the showrunner said Eric Kirpke about the segment and the function it will have:

Since the inception of The Boys, we have seen Vought’s propaganda arm, said the VNN news channel. So as a preview we present Seven on 7, featuring VNN’s biggest star, Cameron Coleman. These episodes are part of the canon of our world and provide new information that bridges the gap between seasons 2 and 3.

We recommend: The Boys writer criticizes Batman’s villains and says that Joker is the worst

The series will be released on a monthly basis every 7th through social media. It will consist of seven news items and a commercial, in the style of the fake ads we saw on WandaVision – 95%, who will give details about what happened to the protagonists since the last season finale and before the story starts in the first episode of the third. So it will be up to the fans to dissect each one to discover the surprises we can expect.

The Boys – 95% are still shooting the third season, which still has no release date. The show has been a success for Prime Video to the degree that a spin off set in the university of the heroes of the fictional company has also been given the green light. Most likely, we won’t see the new episodes until early 2022. The first two seasons are available on the streaming platform.

Continue reading: The Boys: Antony Starr assures that the third season is the best and that the wait will be worth it