The Boys actor confirms that the third season will be three times as bloody as the previous ones – Tomatazos

The Boys Season 3 – 95% is closer than we imagine and little by little juicy details about the new chapters are revealed. Through a new report by Collider it is confirmed that the next block of episodes will be more violent than ever, how do we know? The actor Laz Alonso, interpreter of Mother’s Milk confirms this through a recent statement. It’s clear that Amazon will spare no effort to make its superhero series the big star once again when it hits the Prime Video catalog. Read on for all the details.

Written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick robertson, The Boys comic became a publishing industry hit in no time, and it wasn’t long before Amazon laid eyes on it and made the decision to turn it into a television series that puts an interesting twist on the myths of The Superheroes. This production takes the classic characters with powers, all goodness, all mercy, and turns them into treacherous beings slaves to ambition and their most basic instincts. Of course, it quickly became Prime Video’s top rated and is far from over.

Laz alonso, who for two seasons has taken on the role of Mother’s Milk, one of the members of Butcher’s gang, suggests to Collider that the third season of The Boys It will be really violent, and takes as a reference the amount of blood that has been used in the makeup department to cover the actors. Here his words:

I’ll tell you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood, that’s one of her many jobs. She told me that all of season two … When it comes to volume, I don’t think more than a gallon of blood was used in season two, believe it or not. In season three we already had three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it’s headed.

Most of the actors in The Boys they were unknown around the world, with most of them previously famous only on the American small screen. But the Amazon superhero series gave them the great leap to the big leagues, we can see it reflected through the number of followers they have on Instagram. The most popular of the entire cast is undoubtedly Karl Urban, who in the past we have seen work in production as The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94%, Dredd – 78% or Star Trek: Into Darkness – 86%.

The television adaptation of The Boys not afraid to poke fun at the other serious-toned abundant series and movies like those produced by the DCEU or Marvel Studios. It is a production that is encouraged to go far beyond what is established and does not think too much when breaking with the stereotype of the superhero so common in other franchises. The first two seasons have pleasantly surprised critics and have very high marks on specialized sites. It is also important to mention that we will soon have a spin-off with university superheroes, so the fever of The Boys it is just beginning.

There is no specific date for the premiere of the third season of The Boys but it’s expected to hit the Prime Video platform in late 2021 or early 2022. Are you ready for all that blood?

