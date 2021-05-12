The Boys: A new photo from the set shows us what Jensen Ackles might look like as Soldier Boy

Something that many postmodern comics that intend to deconstruct the superhero genre have done is parody the Justice League. Even Marvel has done it with his comic his Squadron Supreme. The Boys – 95% is a good example of this trend. We have a corrupt version of this team on that show with everything and an evil Superman as a leader: Homelander. That is the heart of the series and the comic.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Of course, this is not exclusive to postmodernity. In general there have been many parodies of the Justice League over the years. Who has been parodied the least is the Avengers. Fortunately The Boys is intended to completely criticize and parody the genre. This has meant that they are not limited to the most famous team in DC. Of course, they have their own version of the Marvel team. It’s called Payback, which is an obvious name. For those who do not know English, it can be translated as revenge or retribution. In season 2 we got to see one of its members: Stormfront. It is a Nazi parody of Thor with elements of other heroic characters.

In the third season we will be able to see the leader of that Soldier Boy team, who is a parody of Captain America and his impending conflicts with Homelander. From a new photo that has been revealed we can intuit that they are taking some poetic liberties with the character.

Also read: The Boys actor confirms that the third season will be three times as bloody as the previous ones

It will be brought to life by actor Jensen Ackles, who is much better known for having played Dean Winchester in Supernatural. The actor took to Instagram where we could see him with a large beard and pointing to a sign in his trailer that says Soldier Boy.

Just another day in the ‘new’ office. Happy Taco Tuesday, folks.

Like Captain America from the comics, Soldier Boy is a clean-shaven character. This made more than one think that the beard may be a result of the pandemic and not something that the character will have on the show. Then it appeared, the showrunner of the show and creator of Supernatural, Eric Kripke to confuse things a bit. He shared that same image on Twitter with the following message:

Enter Soldier Boy. Fasten your seat belts, you sons of the bitch.

Enter #SoldierBoy. BUCKLE UP MOTHERFUCKERS. # TheBoys #TheBoysTV #SPN #SPNFamily #Supernatural @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV @JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/8q3QOX6faa – Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 11, 2021

This raises the question of whether this is how we are going to see him interpreting the character or if he is going to give a shave before doing it. It will be necessary to wait for more photos of the set to be revealed or leaked. That said, the show has taken some liberties when it comes to the original comic, so it shouldn’t be ruled out that they’ve decided to give it a new look. In the photo you uploaded Ackles, the official Amazon Prime Video account jokingly told him that they have to talk about the beard. Maybe it will.

On the other hand, Kripke He had already told us about this new villain to be added to the show:

I can’t say much about Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, except that he’s going to curse a lot and do a lot of dirty things. There may or may not be a bit of sex involved, and he’s been around since WWII, so he’s kind of a mainstay of Vought and thus through him we can see Vought throughout. the decades. But I’ll stick with the headline that there will be sex, violence, and swearing. [Homelander] will be threatened [por Soldier Boy]. Soldier Boy has power fairly close to Homelander and was basically Homelander before Homelander, and for a much longer period of time. So I think he’s really threatened, not just because of his strength, but also because Soldier Boy is really a huge celebrity in much of America.

Do not stay without reading: Stormfront actress stopped talking about The Boys because of her character’s racism