The Boys 3 announces a new addition

The third season of The Boys of Amazon Prime has closed the signing of the Swedish actress Katia Winter (Blood and Treasure) who will give life to the controversial, Little Nina

The Boys have added a new cast member for their upcoming third season, and fans of the Garth Ennis comics should be very familiar with his character. (Attention possible spoilers for season 3)

According to Deadline, Katia Winter (Blood and Treasure, Sleepy Hollow, Dexter) will play Little Nina, a character described as “a Russian mob boss with a fondness for sex toys whose death is among the most shocking moments in comics.”

Considering all the craziness, nihilistic, and vile from the comics, that’s probably not entirely accurate, but Nina’s disappearance is certainly… memorable.

During the story of the “Glorious Five-Year Plan,” the boys meet Nina and her team while on a mission in Moscow, and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) ends up getting rid of the ruthless gangster by placing a bomb on his vibrator. While the series has proven to be a bit more subdued than the comic in many respects, we have a feeling that Eric Kripke and company will leave this particular plot point intact.

Season 2 of The Boys ended with the death of Billy Butcher’s wife and the apparent disbandment of the team. We know that they will most likely reunite in an attempt to take down the increasingly psychotic Homelander.

Queen Maeve was able to blackmail her leader, fueled by anger, into backing down in the finale, but actor Anthony Starr has already confirmed that it will actually break out in season 3.

The highly controversial Herogasm comic arc has also been confirmed to be adapted, though we’re sure they’ll be forced to tone down at least some elements of that story.