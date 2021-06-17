The boyfriend was unfaithful to her; In revenge, she went on a trip with the lover and left him at the airport

Sophie Miller She is 26 years old and in a nine month long seemingly stable relationship with a 34 year old man identified as “Adam.” But one fine day he found out that her boyfriend was unfaithful to her, so she decided to communicate with the other girl who, knowing she was cheated, He planned a clever revenge: to go on a trip with the lover and leave him at the airport.

Girlfriend gets revenge on cheating boyfriend, takes girls’ trip with other woman https://t.co/8absXTxdTR pic.twitter.com/67nKvVEYi3 – New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2021

Miller contacted Kristen bishop, a 33-year-old engineer from Houston, to leave a very short and direct voicemail: “I just found out about you. I have been dating this person for nine months and I thought he would like to know about me. Call me if you have any questions, ”said Miller’s voice.

Of course Bishop called him. They arranged a video call where Miller showed Bishop he was in Adam’s apartment and arranged to meet in person to plan a singular revenge. They realized that the man had been in relationships with both at practically the same time.

Bishop and Adam were a few days away from taking a romantic trip to Turkey last April., so the women decided that Bishop would continue the plans as if nothing happened and that Miller would travel a few hours earlier to Turkey so that the three of them would meet at the airport … but the unfaithful man did not know anything about it.

According to the New York Post, Bishop changed Adam’s name from the trip reservations to Sophie’s. Miller waited a few hours at the Istanbul airport until Bishop sent him a message that they had arrived at the terminal.

Bishop confronted Adam and showed him photos of him and Miller together. He informed her that he had removed his name from the reservations and asked him not to look for them again. At that moment Miller appeared before Adam’s stunned gaze. The man was speechless and they took their luggage to prepare to enjoy the trip to Turkey together, without the unfaithful boyfriend in between.

Miller and Bishop traveled through Turkey, enjoyed the most famous tourist sites in the country, and became friends. To their surprise, they shared the flight back with Adam, who was sitting right in front of them.. The women chatted throughout the flight and broke all contact with the man who cheated on them, following an ideal and unconventional revenge.