The boy injured in the cable car accident in Italy is stable

Eitan, the 5-year-old boy and the only survivor of a cable car accident when it came down in Italy, will live. This has been confirmed by the health personnel of the Reina Margarita Hospital in Turin in statements to two of the country’s main newspapers, La Reppublica and Ill Corriere della Sera. Both media have pointed out that the little boy would have been saved after his father protected him by hugging him during the fall, at 1,400 meters high and 300 meters after the funicular completed its route.

The little boy, of Israeli origin, had arrived by helicopter at this medical center along with another minor in critical condition, who died hours later. The doctors in charge of Eitan had warned that the first 24 hours would be crucial to achieve stabilization of the child, but they were confident of achieving it. Finally, the good forecasts have been fulfilled.

The Italian Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that the emergency brake systems did not work either when a cable car cable detached in the town of Stresa, in the north of the country and near the border with Switzerland, “otherwise the cabin would have been blocked ”. He has also announced that in the tragic accident “there are more companies involved.”

The Verbania prosecutor Olimpia Bossi has communicated that although they are still determining who is the owner of the cable car, the Piedmont region or the municipality of Stresa, there are more involved, so that all those possible responsible could face charges ranging from homicide multiple, as well as negligent injury and disaster.

The cable was cut and the safety braking system did not work, otherwise the cabin would have been blocked Olimpia Bossi, Verbania prosecutor

