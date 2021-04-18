‘The boy from Medellín ”, J Balvin’s documentary about his life already has a release date



J Balvin.

Photo: Alfredo Estrella / Getty Images

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, known in the world of music as J Balvin, will premiere its documentary on Amazon Prime that will get closer to the life and career of one of the great current stars of Latin music as he is.

It will be next May 7 that the series entitled ‘The Boy from Medellín’ Get to the streaming platform where you will also tell about all the problems such as anxiety and depression that you live with on a daily basis and how you have managed to cope with them.

“They are going to know a little more about José“Said Balvin through his Instagram account.

The documentary will be directed by Matthew Heineman, nominated for an Oscar and winner of two Emmy Awards. What’s more, J Balvin himself is part of the executive producer team. Of course, he is the protagonist of this story that will take us into the most important concert of his career.

In addition to this news, the singer put an end to the rumors and confirmed that he will be a father for the first time with Valentina ferrer; both posed for Vogue Mexico magazine in which she shows off her pregnant belly, while he hugs her.

Throughout his career, the Colombian has shown that his talent has many directions. He is an internationally recognized singer and record producer; has managed to position his songs in the first places of popularity, not counting the amount of awards he has and that he has performed in important events such as at halftime of the Super Bowl and recently in the fight of the ‘Canelo‘, among other.