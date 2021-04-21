The Boxing League for Autonomies starts

Press release

The Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Boxing Federations (CEFAB) will start the Boxing League by Autonomies on May 8. The regional teams of the Valencian Community and Catalonia will face each other on the first day of the competition in the Castellón town of Benicarló.

In addition to the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Castilla y León, the Valencian Community and Galicia, the Federació de Boxa of the Principality of Andorra has joined this tournament. For years, the return of an amateur competition that faces the different autonomies of the country has been one of the greatest demands of technicians and athletes.

From CEFAB they emphasize that the sole objective of this competition is to increase boxing activity, which allows boxers to develop their careers to the fullest.