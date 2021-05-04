The boxer Poli Díaz enters prison after being arrested in Las Palmas

Last minute. The boxer Poli Diaz (53 years old) was arrested this Tuesday in Las Palmas de Gran Canarias (Canary Islands), where he had been training for months in the company of his sentimental partner and leading an orderly life to face his announced return this coming winter, which was scheduled in the city of Madrid, following the example given by Mike tyson with his return last November.

A comeback after which is his promoter and manager, Antonio Ricobaldi, director of Unlimited Global Challengers, who rescued him from ostracism, and who now has endless doubts and unanswered questions.

As MD has learned ‘El Potro de Vallecas’ has been detained by the National Police and brought to justice, having several pending trials for years and not having appeared at any of them despite their various summons.

Duty judge

The judge on duty in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria later ordered the entry into prison of Poli Días, detained only a few hours before at the request of a Madrid court, according to sources from the Higher Police Headquarters of the Canary Islands.

Poli Díaz was arrested at 11:25 am by agents of the Southern District Police Station of the capital of Gran Canaria, following instructions from the Criminal Court number 30 in Madrid.

Díaz was wanted to appear in a case in which he is accused of a crime of injuries.

His last combat was on March 16, 2001, in the city of Ripollet (Barcelona) before the Colombian Luis Cardoso, whom he defeated.

A controversial boxer who went from heaven to hell

Poli Diaz was seven times champion of Spain lightweight and eight-time European champion and many old boxing fans still remember the night of July 27, 1991. Spain was paralyzed to watch his world lightweight title fight against the American Pernell whitaker, with which he lost in Norfolk (United States) to the points. It was the high point of a sports career that after he would fade like a sugar in a cafe, in a life surrounded by excesses and addictions, which seemed forgotten but which continue to haunt him as has been proven this Tuesday.

Poli, who came to work as a gardener and in construction after his drug addiction phase, had already been arrested previously. In 2003 he was convicted of assault, when with a beak he attacked a criminal who was trying to rob an elderly person. In 2012 he was stabbed twice and in 2014, after trying to attack police officers, he was arrested again.

A past that seemed forgotten in the new Poli Díaz, who was only thinking of a return that had caused great anticipation, but for which he again has to be held accountable.

Poli Díaz wanted to return to the ring

(More information soon)