The question was how much. The answer is 16 million. No one doubted that a situation like that experienced by families around the world, with the economy paralyzed and the danger of becoming ill if they leave home, would be beneficial for Netflix, the largest online entertainment platform. Analysts were betting that the number of users would grow by 7 million, which has been growing very slowly for a long time. When it more than doubled on April 21, the overall conclusion was that Netflix is ​​going to be the big winner of the Hollywood general disaster. Even the company’s managers themselves try to lower expectations.

“We are well aware that we are fortunate to have a service that has become even more important to people confined to their homes and that we can operate with minimal problems in the medium term,” Netflix’s letter to investors says. The Netflix exhibition in these first months of 2020, however, does not translate into too much optimism. The rise in customers is “temporary”, says the platform. “Hopefully, progress against the virus will allow governments to lift home confinement soon. When that happens, we expect growth in viewers to drop. ” Netflix believes that an increase of 7.5 million customers can be expected for the next quarter. “Given the uncertainty about the time of confinement, this is basically a guess.”

Trailer for the series ‘Ozark’.

Quarantine orders around the world coincide with some of the most impactful Netflix releases in quite some time. The most watched international series on the platform, the Spanish paper house, has released its fourth season in April, which continues the adventures within the Bank of Spain. Another well-known niche series, Ozark, has released a new season in March. Netflix has also released two experiments in its new reality series, Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind, which are working very well in the United States.

And finally, the confinement has coincided with the premiere of a cheeky documentary like Tiger King, a phenomenon in the United States so great that Donald Trump was even asked about it at a press conference in which he spoke of the coronavirus. In ten days he plans to release a new stand-up special by Jerry Seinfeld. In other words, Netflix had already prepared a very powerful Easter season before the pandemic arrived. The other big studios too, but theaters have been closed to them. Boredom at home has been coupled with the fact that the conversation about television on networks is dominated by Netflix shows.

The platform does not give audience data. It only publishes a few notes along with its quarterly earnings presentations, which are impossible to contrast by independent meters. In the last letter, he highlighted several important facts. Ozark’s third season has been seen by 29 million people in the first four weeks. Tiger King has been seen by 64 million people. Love is Blind, $ 30 million. And Netflix estimates that 65 million will watch The Paper House.

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, in an instant from ‘Tiger King’.

For the next quarter, he plans to release a new comic series called Space Force and created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, the team for the North American version of The Office. In that income statement we will see how bets like Extraction, a big-budget action movie with Chris Hemsworth, have worked.

Another reason for concern is that in an economic crisis, entertainment always suffers. The middle class is going to start looking for expenses to cut their family budgets, surely for many months. Of course, the quantity / quality / price ratio that Netflix offers is right now the best, but little by little in many houses the price factor will be the most important, or the only one.

What does seem like a long-term advantage to Netflix is ​​that it’s hardly going to have to change its filming and release schedule. According to Ted Sarandos, their own production manager, they have benefited from the tradition of releasing all the episodes of their seasons at once. They do not have half shoots. “We worked well in advance,” Sarandos told shareholders. “Our 2020 series are basically already filmed and post-production is being done remotely from locations all over the world, and we actually have the 2021 grid quite advanced.” For example, the fourth season of The Crown is going to be released just the same, he said. Of the major Netflix productions, the coronavirus has suspended filming for Stranger Things, but that was not expected this year. “We do not believe that the agenda should move in 2020,” said Sarandos.

Trailer for the fourth season of ‘La casa de papel’.

Meanwhile, the entire agenda of the studios that had to be released in theaters at Easter has blown up. Marvel’s The Black Widow, the latest Fast & Furious, the latest James Bond, and dozens more will not be released. Trolls 2 has been released directly on video. The break is so radical that it is affecting even next year’s premieres, which are moving from summer to Christmas in 2021. No one can assure that a single movie ticket will be sold in the remainder of the year.

And the competitors? It will be known soon. The new streaming platform for Hollywood’s number one studio, Disney +, has reached a staggering 50 million subscribers since September, according to figures from early April. The next presentation of the company’s results will be on May 5 and it will be seen if it has had a push as Netflix during the quarantine. The closest thing in terms of customer base is Amazon, as there are 150 million Prime members worldwide with access to their video content. The other two services that were planning to battle direct-to-consumer streaming, HBO Max (Warner Media) and Peacock (NBC) are not yet available. Everyone has more pressure now. Netflix figures are the reference.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill their public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 Euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe