The box office still needs more ‘Time’

M. Night Shyamalan returns to the top of the North American box office with ‘Weather‘, which raised in its first weekend about 16.5 million (always) dollars. Less than half of the 40 million that both ‘Multiple’ and ‘Glass (Cristal)’, their last two films, raised at their premiere, but more than enough to win the other great premiere of the week, ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, which has to settle for only 13.25 million.

At least the first has cost less than 20 million (not counting advertising) and was not born with the intention of being the first of a few. We cannot say the same about the second, a kind of covert reboot of the ‘GI Joe’ franchise whose budget is officially around 90 million (not counting advertising) and which does not seem to be going to save the international market after raise 4 million in the 37 countries in which it has been released. Little falls short.

Between the two they collect about two million less than what they raised last week ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘, remake and / or sequel that in its second week leaves a hefty 69%. For a change. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ dropped 67% while ‘Black Widow’ dropped 68%. To highlight the two most successful films of recent months … with permission from ‘A quiet place 2’, in reality, practically, the only film whose behavior and commercial career can be said to have been and developed with ” true normality “.

And it is that beyond beautiful headlines and often more advertising than informative, the North American box office, like the Spanish one, has not yet recovered normality. And it seems that it will cost much more than expected: This same weekend without going any further, the global collection has been about 66 million, almost 100 less than last year at this point.

It is not that in the whole year only four films have exceeded the barrier of 100 million, it is that so far this year there are not even ten films that, counting the sequel to ‘Space Jam’, have exceeded the barrier of 50 million … and that there are not even 20 that have exceeded the 25 million barrier.

And although it seems that there is no clear difference between films that have been released “only” in theaters and those that have been released “simultaneously” on some streaming platform, reducing the distribution window to a few weeks (or even just a few days) coupled with the fact that we have not yet left the pandemic behind (although it may seem so …) it is undoubtedly having a negative influence.

As is also the attractiveness and quality of the released films, everything has to be said. It does not seem a coincidence that two of the three highest-grossing films of the year belong to two franchises as solid (commercially) as those of ‘Full throttle’ and Marvel Studios, while the other is the first sequel to a recently successful film which has also had the backing of critics. Of the rest … few that can be considered such a safe bet as to “risk” the safety of an audience overused in the last year to have all kinds of content without leaving home and a single click.

That is, when in doubt there is no doubt and going to the cinema “just to go” does not seem to be an option.

And it is better not to talk about cinema considered “for adults”, of distribution and minority media impact and focused on the “most at risk” population, which is neither there nor is it expected even more than usual in summer.

Finally we leave you with two images, the one of the fifteen highest-grossing films of the weekend and the one of the 25 highest-grossing films of the year, for the old days

