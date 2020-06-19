Boston Dynamics has announced the sale for the first time in its history of one of its electric robots. The “Explorer” model of the Spot, a quadruped robot inspired by canines, is capable of carrying out, among other tasks, surveillance activities, protection and extraction and transport of elements. For its operation it can transport two batteries that can be alternated to operate during 90 minutes. The price of each of the units that are for sale is $ 74,500.

Boston Dynamics is an engineering and robotics company founded in 1992 by engineer Marc Raibert, specializing in robot construction. In December 2013, it was bought by the technology giant Google, which in June 2017 sold it to the Japanese company SoftBank. Since its creation, it has developed three robots of different formats. The Atlas It is a 183-centimeter-tall humanoid robot for search and rescue. SandFlea It is a small robot weighing only five kilograms, inspired by insects, which is capable of jumping up to nine meters in height.

The third, the Spot It is a robot inspired by the structure and movements of the canines that becomes the first robot that the company puts on sale. It is 84 cm tall and weighs around 25 kilograms. It is capable of lifting objects of up to 14 kilos. Sensors spread throughout your body help with the movement and manipulation of objects. It also includes stereoscopic cameras for 3D vision, depth cameras, and a limb position and force sensor.

The power electric motors that allow their mobility and all the electronics that control them is provided by a battery that promises a duration of 90 minutes. Boston Dynamics offers a second battery for which you have to shell out $ 4,620.

This robot has been tested in New Zealand doing sheepdog work with flocks of sheep. It has also recently been used in Singapore to monitor social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video posted to YouTube, Spot can be seen walking through a park using his loudspeaker to play a prerecorded message.

In November, the Massachusetts Police became the first law enforcement agency to include Spot as part of its squad specializing in the control and handling of explosives. In all these cases, in order to have a Boston Dynamics robot unit, it had a short term rental program. Now a unit can be purchased to dispose of it for $ 74,500.

According to the Boston Dynamics website, the Spot’s ease of getting around urban areas allows you to navigate complex territories with ladders and other obstacles, where electric robots with wheels cannot move. You can also move around restricted environments where drones do not have permission to access. Spot can be operated via a direct display controller or via an application programming interface.

According to Boston Dynamics, “Spot is designed to go where other robots cannot go and to perform a large number of tasks.” The company has developed a series of accessories that can be incorporated into the robot and that allow it to be reconfigured to increase efficiency and greatly reduce security risks. They can be purchased at an extra cost of $ 15,000.