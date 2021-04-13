The boss promotes governance rights and financial freedom

Compartir

Hugo Finance is an upcoming DAO, bringing its DeFi token, HUGO, to the Binance Smart Chain. Hugo dedicates his resources to allowing users to make decisions about essential changes to the platform. On the other hand, HUGO will be the native token once the DeFi project launches its DAO.

Hugo launched his initial seed round on March 13, with his soft cap set at 500 BNB, managing to hit the 280 BNB mark on March 30. The inherent plans to launch its token on Unicrypt will help the project reach a wider audience than before after a listing issue on PancakeSwap.

Hugo Finance encountered a problem after realizing that HUGO was trading in the illiquid swap. This element makes it difficult for Hugo enthusiasts to participate in the presale.

As is, he created a new smart contract to deal with the hurdle as he prepared for another listing on PancakeSwap.

Hugo, the boss who supports other bosses

Hugo describes himself as a cute but difficult project, hoping to reshape the dynamics of DeFi’s governance systems. Recognizing the shortcomings of centralized platforms, the project chose the decentralized counterpart to maximize its potential to create the best platform for its users.

In his opinion, the power over the funds should be for the users and not the intermediaries within the financial industry. Hugo wants to create a better environment for financial access and user empowerment through decentralized governance.

Binance Smart Chain stands as a gateway to progress as it continues to gain more popularity within the crypto space. Combined with its scalability and low costs, Hugo and his investors can get the most favorable results for everyone.

The deflationary token

Hugo Finance and its token are doing well despite the recent setback they faced in the token listing. The project is nearing its second PancakeSwap listing, initially scheduled for April 10.

It has also decided to reshape its distribution criteria to launch its new token to all registered holders after March 31. The ratio will be 1: 1 after the automatic launch and liquidity lock on PancakeSwap.

Although some may disagree with the current commitments, Hugo wants to applaud his token holders as of March 30 for their patience without flinching with a 5% increase in their holdings.

The community has voted for an extended period for the presale to allow the project to reach its ceiling. Each user can invest a minimum of 0.25 BNB and a maximum of 25 BNB.

The project took a long time in each decision to invent HUGO as a deflationary signal; that is, there will be less circulation of the token after each transaction. While it can be a bit complex to understand the whole process, here is a breakdown of what will happen.

During each transaction, the HUGO recipient will acquire only 98% of the tokens sent. The remaining 2% is classified as transactional fees on the network as rewards shared proportionally among all token holders.

However, 50% of the transaction costs will go to the recording management, the largest holder of HUGO with 50% of all HUGOs in circulation. The remaining 50% is what will be distributed to the holders as a reward.

Since 25% of the HUGO in circulation was dedicated to pre-sales, 10% will be used for liquidity, 10% for marketing, rewards and development, while 5% will go to charity.

Building a trusted ecosystem

Hugo Finance takes very seriously the need to maintain the trust of users and the security of holders’ funds. On that account, you rounded up the logistics surrounding your KYC verification process.

The verification process fell into the hands of the auditing firm, Approved or Not approved, completed on April 4. Hugo now stands out as a KYC verified project and the auditing firm places the project in a 4.5 / 5 approved range.

This movement establishes that all the information of the equipment will be minted in an NFT card and will be available to the authorities in case of discrepancies. In short, Hugo is trying to assure users that their funds are safe.

Other developments are on the way as Hugo is an actively growing environment. He hopes to get more listings, develop his DAO, build an NFT platform, and conduct a smart contract audit before the end of this quarter.

Last but not least, Hugo is experiencing unprecedented growth in his community finding ways to fruitfully expand the network. Join their social platforms Telegram, Twitter and Discord to stay up to date with the closure of each and every plan.