The “boss” of Ineos leads the last tests of the Grenadier

The Ineos Grenadier already is closer to achieving quality and durability goals for it to begin its production in July next year. In fact, Ineos Automotive is ending the last phase of dynamic tests that have taken place in Austria. In addition, the prototypes of the Grenadier have obtained the approval of the president of Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, after they conquered the slopes of the Schöckl mountain during engineering tests.

«We have taken giant steps since I tested the first versions of the Grenadier a year ago, ”says Sir Jim. “The Schöckl mountain is a challenge equal to any 4×4. Today’s test has been decisive, and our prototypes have been more than successful. There is work to be done, but I have no doubt that the Grenadier will fulfill the role for which we created it.

The Austrian mountains are famous for their hostile hard rock terrain that is almost impassable. Therefore, they are the setting chosen for decades by Magna Steyr, the engineering partner of Ineosas no other place tests like this off-road capabilities and durability of specialty vehicles.

After inevitably experiencing some delays in 2020, Ineos has stepped up the Grenadier’s testing program so that 130 prototypes of the second phase travel a total of 1.8 million kilometers in the most extreme places on the planet.

Earlier this year, the brand successfully completed engine tuning in extreme cold conditions in northern Sweden. In the next phase of the development and approval process, the Grenadier will be tested in extreme heat conditions in some of the harshest areas of the world, such as the Death Valley in the USA and the sand dunes of the Middle East.