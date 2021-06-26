The boss might not appear in Doom Patrol season 3

The Serie “Doom Patrol” filming for its third season ended earlier this June. There aren’t many series details yet, but we do know some characters that will appear in these new episodes. Thus it is confirmed that in the season we will have the Dead Boys Detectives together with the Brotherhood of Dada. Now come a rumor what place out of season to one of the regulars of the series.

The Boss, leader of this group of characters removed from society that are the Doomed Patrol and played by Timothy dalton the series, would not appear in the third season. According to Lance Ausfresser of the series’ Facebook group, Dalton did not join the production of the latest installment of the DC superhero series due to the pandemic and health concerns. That is, the actor would have preferred not to participate in the production as a precaution, something that for example almost happened with Michael Keaton for “The Flash.” It is unknown if Dalton has done any work that could allow it to appear in the season by adding it in post-production.

Niles Caulder, the team’s morally questionable leader, has appeared frequently on the series and his story has always been vital to the overall narrative, even season two revolved entirely around the introduction of his daughter, Dorothy Spinner, played by Abigail Shapiro. The season two finale featured a major cliffhanger that featured both characters in what was supposed to be the climax of the season before the pandemic caused a sudden production hiatus.

The third season does not yet have an HBO Max premiere date, an arrival came in the fall, but the last to sound has been a premiere in August. Actress Michelle Gomez will be in charge of playing Madame Rogue, a villain described as “a complicated and electrifying eccentric who comes to Doom Mansion with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.” Also, Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant will be the Dead Boys Detective.

