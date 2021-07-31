The Borderless Journey of Forest Fire Pollutants

Shutterstock / Trzmiel ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ci5.kHFm56Hy9wX9sTZoAw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQzMC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY3/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/VTRIpitC6JTwI.NhY7fvbg–~B/aD02NDY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/1634d368dfba08011837b1cc940e8523″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ci5.kHFm56Hy9wX9sTZoAw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQzMC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY3/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/VTRIpitC6JTwI.NhY7fvbg–~B/aD02NDY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/1634d368dfba08011837b1cc940e8523″/>

Forest fires occur all over the planet and affect all types of ecosystems, although regions with a Mediterranean climate are among the most affected and are considered areas with a high probability of fire occurrence. Its humid and temperate winters facilitate the growth of vegetation (fuel) and the hot and dry summers lower the humidity of the fuel to levels that facilitate ignition.

In addition, meteorological conditions influence the start, development and severity of a fire. With high temperatures, low relative humidity and strong winds, extinguishing can be very complicated and lead to a large fire (of more than 500 hectares).

In Spain, in recent decades, the number of fires and the burned area tend to decrease, but the number of large fires is increasing. In 2019 they were only 0.13% of the total fires, but they accounted for 34% of the total burned area.

More frequent and severe fires

In recent years, areas such as the Arctic or central Europe, where fires are not frequent, have been affected by large fires. In others, such as California, Portugal, Greece or Chile, the severity and frequency of these has been greater and they have affected the population, causing deaths and considerable material damage.

These changes have been attributed to the effects of climate change and forecasts indicate that periods of high fire risk will be longer and extreme events (heat waves) more frequent. In these scenarios, the probability of large forest fires affecting the population will also be higher.

One of the effects on the population that can be produced by a forest fire has to do with the alteration of air quality, since gases and particulate matter (PM) are emitted. The nature and quantity of the pollutants emitted will be conditioned by the characteristics of the vegetation, the meteorological conditions and the duration of the fire.

Among the main gaseous pollutants released into the atmosphere are carbon monoxide (CO), methane (CH₄), volatile organic compounds (VOC, such as benzene and toluene), nitrous oxide (N₂O) and nitrogen oxides (NOx ), nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and particulate matter. This is classified into coarse (PM₁₀) and fine (PM₂, ₅ and PM₁) particles, that is, particles with a diameter less than 10, 2.5 and 1 μm, respectively. Ozone (O₃) is also formed by reacting pollutants released in the fire (VOC and NOx) in the presence of sunlight.

The two faces of ozone

O₃ that is concentrated between 8 and 15 km above the ground (stratosphere) is nicknamed “good” ozone, because it plays a vital role in absorbing ultraviolet rays that are harmful to living things.

However, O₃ at ground level (troposphere) has been called bad ozone because it is a highly oxidizing substance that causes damage to people, animals and plants. In humans, these damages range from impaired lung capacity to alterations in the immune system. In addition, tropospheric O₃ has a high oxidation potential and easily reacts with many compounds, forming other equally or more harmful molecules.

What fires have we used as an example?

The summer of 2012 began with two major fires, among the most devastating of the century in Spain, in which around 50,000 hectares burned. The first of them began on June 28 in the municipality of Cortes de Pallás and the second, the following day, in the municipality of Andilla-Alcublas, both in the Valencian Community. In four days 9% of the forest area of ​​Valencia burned.

The smoke column could be seen from space, as can be seen in the image (figure 1) of NASA’s Terra satellite, reaching the Balearic Islands.

The pollutants traveled a great distance, influenced by the amount of burned vegetation, the characteristics of the landscape and, of course, the weather conditions.

Both fires developed under meteorological conditions typical of a heat wave: temperatures close to 40 ℃, sustained west winds of more than 20 km / h, with gusts of 50 km / h and relative humidity lower than 30% during the night and lower at 20% during the day.

Keeping track of pollutants

There is an air quality surveillance network that monitors some common air pollutants, in addition to some meteorological parameters. This network has automatic stations, located throughout the national territory, which carry out air analysis in real time. It allows to know the emissions and to know if the air quality is good or bad.

Figure 3 shows the daily average concentrations of pollutants measured at two stations in Valencia and another station in Palma de Mallorca, from June 22 (long before the fire started) until July 3, 2012.

We can see how the concentrations increased for all particle sizes measured by the stations, both in Valencia and Palma de Mallorca.

From June 28 to at least July 1, PM₁₀ reached daily average concentrations of 73 μg / m³ (50 µg / m³ is the hourly limit value allowed) and fine particles, PM₁ and PM₂, ₅, reached concentrations of up to 55 and 71 µg / m³, respectively (25 µg / m³ was the annual limit value until 2020, then it was lowered to 20 µg / m³).

In Palma de Mallorca, concentrations of 73 µg / m³ for PM₁₀ and 32 µg / m³ for PM₂, ₅ were recorded. In addition, an increase in the concentration of O₃ (97.8 μg / m³) and CO (0.6 mg / m³) was observed, and even, of the VOC benzene and toluene (reaching values ​​of 1.9 and 0.4 μg / m³, respectively). Although it must be said that the limit values ​​for these latter pollutants were not exceeded.

What should we do?

Little is known about the effects that the emissions of gases and particles produced during a fire in Mediterranean environments have on the population. It is known that they can travel great distances and altitudes and be detected both in areas near and far from the fire.

Given the increase in the number of large forest fires, their severity and frequency, and the amount of the population affected, it would be of great interest to monitor the emissions with an impact on air quality and, therefore, on the population.

